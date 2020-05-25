A mix of clouds, sunshine, and showers for Memorial Day

Memorial Day Outlook

If you are hoping for a pleasant holiday, you may be in luck.. sort of. Temperatures for the day are rising once again into the warm middle 80's. However, we are going to feel muggy with the onset of gusty southerly winds. This means heat indices will be close to the 90's for the day as temperatures climb into the afternoon.

Chances for showers and storms linger in the Stateline for the remainder of today.

This has a similar feel to Sunday's weather, but with a slightly better chance for showers and storms. Most of the showers after any early morning activity will be diurnally based, so we shouldn't have to worry about a total washout. However, additional rainfall may not help with the much-needed break for our river levels to recover. Overall, keep the umbrella for Monday handy, but you may only need it briefly throughout the day. More showers are possible overnight, but coverage remains isolated.

Mid-week showers and storms

Temperatures will continue to do the slow rise into the 80's for several days, but the end to the warm 80's is near. Thankfully, we won't be falling too far down the thermometer. Temperatures starting around Thursday, after a cold front moves through Wednesday night.

However, the frontal system brings in a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday. Rain totals next weekend may climb above one inch. No signs for severe weather just yet, but river flooding will remain the biggest concern from here.

Rainfall totals could rise about 1 inch by the weekend as numerous chance for showers and storms enters the forecast.

Weekend Sunshine and Cooler Highs

By Friday, we start to transition toward a different pattern. A cooler and much drier air mass moves into the Stateline. This high-pressure system allows for highs to rise only into the lower to mid 70's for most of the weekend. This is actually below average for the Stateline because highs are usually in the upper 70's to even 80's for this time. However, we will be comfortable thanks to less humidity and plentiful sunshine.