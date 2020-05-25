36 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, total approaching 2,000

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Winnebago County is approaching 2,000.



On Memorial Day, health officials announced 36 new cases of the virus, bringing the total in the county up to 1,914.



The state also announced 4 new recoveries on Monday, bringing the total number of people who have recovered from the virus up to 542.



According to the health department, more than 20,000 people have been tested for the virus in the county. Of the county's 20,036 tests, 1,914 have come back positive, 14,387 have come back negative and 3,735 tests are still pending.



There were no new deaths announced on Monday, meaning the county's death toll remains at 52.