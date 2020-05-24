Winnebago County up to 1,878 confirmed cases of COVID-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County Health Department is reporting 51 new cases on Sunday of residents testing positive for coronavirus.

This is fewer new cases than the county reported on Saturday when it saw 83 more people contract the disease. The county is now up to 1,878 confirmed cases of the virus.

County health officials said its death toll stands at 52 as no new deaths were reported Sunday.

There's been 20,035 coronavirus tests conducted in Winnebago County as of Sunday. Among pending tests, 3,770 residents are waiting on their test results and 14,387 people have tested negative county-wide. A total of 538 residents have recovered from the virus so far in the county.

Below is list of areas of concern the Winnebago County Health Department is reporting.