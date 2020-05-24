Warehouse fire devastates San Francisco’s fishing industry

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) --A huge fire that tore through a warehouse on San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf has destroyed fishing gear used to deliver about two-thirds of the city's fresh seafood.

Larry Collins, who runs the San Francisco Community Fishing Association, estimates that thousands of crab, shrimp and black cod traps worth up to $5 million were lost in the blaze.

With the Dungeness crab season expected to begin in mid-November, crab boat owners were racing to raise $1 million to buy new gear.