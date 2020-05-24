The Latest: Trump adviser pushes for in-person G7 meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's national security adviser says he thinks leaders of the world's major economies "would love to get out of their offices and meet in person and plan the post-COVID world" at a summit Trump is considering hosting in the United States in June.

Trump had scheduled the Group of Seven summit for June 10-12 at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland. But in March, he announced he was canceling the annual meeting because of the pandemic and that the leaders would confer by video conference instead.

His national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, said that the meeting would be a chance for the leaders to "decide how to get their economies reopened and how we can work together to make sure that we all get out of this COVID crisis and bring back health and prosperity to our peoples."

O'Brien says "we'd be looking at the end of June at this point." He says "so far we've got a great response" from the invitations that have been extended.

O'Brien says U.S. officials will ensure that "everybody's tested. We'll make sure it's a safe environment if the leaders can come here.

O'Brien says he thinks "we're getting very close to the peak, if we're not at the peak already in Washington" for the coronavirus outbreak and that "if the situation permits it, and we think it will, we'd love to have a G-7 in-person."