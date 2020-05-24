Rockford COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Coronavirus testing sites in Rockford will be closed on Monday due to the holiday.

The two free community-based testing sites at Auburn High School and UIC Health Sciences Campus will not be open on Monday for Memorial Day.

Coronavirus testing at Auburn High School located at 520 N. Pierpont Ave. is normally open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Nasal pharyngeal testing is conducted for those with symptoms, essential workers and household contacts to those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Testing at UIC Health Sciences Campus located at 1601 Parkview Ave. runs seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This site offers self-swab tests for those with symptoms. Patients must wait in the car to roll down their window.

Both locations will reopen on Tuesday.