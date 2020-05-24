River Flood Advisory from SUN 9:17 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for

The Kishwaukee River near Perryville, or from Confluence with South

Branch Kishwaukee River downstream to the Rock River.

* until Monday morning.

* At 830 AM Sunday the stage was 11.4 feet.

* Action stage is 11.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will rise to near 11.7 feet by this evening.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Inundation of Baumann Park in Cherry Valley

begins.

&&