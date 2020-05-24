River Flood Advisory from SUN 9:17 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for
The Kishwaukee River near Perryville, or from Confluence with South
Branch Kishwaukee River downstream to the Rock River.
* until Monday morning.
* At 830 AM Sunday the stage was 11.4 feet.
* Action stage is 11.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to near 11.7 feet by this evening.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Inundation of Baumann Park in Cherry Valley
begins.
&&