River Flood Advisory from SUN 9:01 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for

The Rock River at Latham Park, or from Swanson Road in Roscoe

downstream to Shorewood Park in Loves Park.

* until Monday evening.

* At 830 AM Sunday the stage was 8.3 feet.

* Action stage is 8.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will rise to near 8.5 feet by this afternoon.

* Impact…At 9.0 feet…Boathouses threatened along the river in

Machesney Park.

&&