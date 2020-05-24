River Flood Advisory from SUN 9:01 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT

River Flood Advisory from SUN 9:01 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for
The Rock River at Latham Park, or from Swanson Road in Roscoe
downstream to Shorewood Park in Loves Park.
* until Monday evening.
* At 830 AM Sunday the stage was 8.3 feet.
* Action stage is 8.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to near 8.5 feet by this afternoon.
* Impact…At 9.0 feet…Boathouses threatened along the river in
Machesney Park.
&&