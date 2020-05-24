Pritzker releases new guidelines to reopen more businesses

Tune in as I provide an update on the conclusion of the special session of the state legislature. Posted by Governor JB Pritzker on Sunday, May 24, 2020 Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks on the state moving into phase 3 of its reopening.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Days before the state moves into phase 3 of its reopening, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced more guidelines for businesses to safely open back up.

In part of Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan, the new guidelines will allow nearly 700,000 Illinoisans to get back to work.

Businesses in retail, offices, manufacturing, barbershops and salons, summer programs, various outdoor recreation activities and bars and restaurants for outdoor dining are included in the reopening.

“In every aspect of our pandemic response and especially as we begin to safely reopen meaningful swaths of our economy, our number one priority must be the health and safety of our workers, our customers, and Illinoisans at large," said Pritzker.

The governor's plan for restaurants and bars says tables can have up to six people or less with tables positioned six feet apart for outdoor dining only.

In regards to indoor spaces, the outline shows serving will be allowed where 50 percent or more of a wall can be removed via the opening of windows, doors, or panels provided that dining tables are within eight feet from such opening.

The phase 3 plan will also make way for health and fitness centers to offer one-on-one training and outdoor fitness classes with up to 10 people and limited contact. Employees should wear face coverings over their nose and mouth when within 6 feet of others.

The latest reopening process also includes opening the doors of hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and spas with mask requirements for customers and employees. People can also get massages and body treatments, such as body wraps and scrubs, as long as the service is under 30 minutes.

Phase 3 of Illinois' reopening goes into effect Friday, May 29. You can read the guidelines for all other businesses here.