Miracle Mile Rockford gives hundreds of essential workers a patriotic thank you

ROCKFORD (WREX) — People on the frontline work to keep our communities safe during the outbreak.

A group in Rockford wanted to show their appreciation for those essential workers on Memorial Day weekend.

A line of cars represents the heroes in our community

"Pretty much when you get down to it, everybody in Rockford is essential. They may not be labeled as an essential worker but without everybody this town doesn't work," said Don Carter Lanes General Manager Brad Sommer.

Miracle Mile Rockford wanted to show support and prepared up to 1,000 free meals for frontline heroes to pick up at Don Carter Lanes.

"When they come through the line they get thanked. It just takes a little stress off their shoulders and hopefully they're able to relax for that five minutes while in line," said Sommer.

"It means a lot to feel honored to come here and get a free meal for all the hard work we are doing going into work everyday with what is going on and everything," said Rockford UPS employee Jeff Owens.

On a holiday weekend where families and friends are used to gathering together, a Rockford alderman wants those to remember the good the community can do instead.

"This is making the best out of it. If we can't have a car show and we can't have a parade and we can't have these things, well let's not talk about what we can't have. Let's talk about what we can have and what we can do," said Rockford 10th Ward Alderman Frank Beach.

Alderman Beach says the flags are still flying on East State Street.

"We know what you are going through. We know the sacrifices that you are making with your families and this is a tangible way on Memorial Day to say thank you," said Alderman Beach.

So when these frontline workers get back on the job, community members want them to know they are appreciated.

Each meal came with coupons from businesses located on the Miracle Mile. The group hopes essential workers will come back to support those businesses.