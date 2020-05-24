Memorial Day kicks off a rainy week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A rather warm and muggy day across northern Illinois as the onset of a bit of sunshine and humidity arrived for Sunday. However, the day was quiet. We may have the same trend for the Memorial Day holiday, but showers and storm chances will creep into the forecast.

Sunday night will be warm and quiet to start, but that may change during the late night. Showers and thunderstorms are possible from a modest mid-level disturbance that is moving northward through southern Illinois. The good news, not much is expected out of this system besides heavy rainfall.

Memorial Day Outlook

If you are hoping for a pleasant holiday, you may be in luck.. sort of. Temperatures for the day are rising once again into the warm middle 80's. However, we are going to feel muggy with the onset of gusty southerly winds. This means heat indices will be in the 90's for the day as temperatures climb into the afternoon.

Keep the umbrellas handy for the Memorial Day forecast.

This has a similar feel to Sunday's weather, but with a slightly better chance for showers and storms. Most of the showers after any early morning activity will be diurnally based, so we shouldn't have to worry about a total washout. However, additional rainfall may not help with the much-needed break for our river levels to recover. Overall, keep the umbrella for Monday handy, but you may only need it briefly throughout the day.

Mid-week showers and storms

Temperatures will continue to do the slow rise into the 80's for several days, but the end to the warm 80's is near. Thankfully, we won't be falling to far down the thermometer. Temperatures starting around Thursday, after a cold front moves through Wednesday night, get into the 70's and remain there through the next week.



Mid-week Future Track is calling for day area wide rainfall in the Stateline.

However, there is a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday. Rain totals next weekend may climb above one inch. No signs for severe weather just yet, but river flooding will remain the biggest concern from here.