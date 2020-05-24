Local members still able to celebrate Eid Mubarak

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The outbreak has forced many people to change how they celebrate special holidays.

Dozens of cars lined the streets near the Muslim Association of Greater Rockford to celebrate Eid Mubarak.

"This is one of the biggest festivals in our culture. Despite COVID-19, we should not give up," said Mustafa Abdall.

It is a day that is usually celebrated with a giant feast among the community. But because of the outbreak people weren't able to celebrate like they used too.

"It is something that is completely different but it is good to have the people come together and celebrate this day. We feel like we didn't miss it and MAGR made it," said Salih Hanoosh.

While things may change moving forward, MAGR says things like the pandemic won't stop the Muslim Community from carrying on traditions year after year.