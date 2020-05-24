Illinois reports 2,508 new coronavirus cases, 67 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an increase in new coronavirus cases Sunday just days before the state moves into its phase 3 reopening.

The state reported 2,508 new cases of the virus Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 110,304. Health officials announced 2,352 new cases on Saturday.

On Sunday, the health department also reported 67 more deaths related to the virus, which the state's death toll is now up to 4,856.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.

On Friday, May 29, Illinois bars and restaurants will be able to open for outdoor seating. Health clubs, gyms, and fitness studios can also provide one-on-one personal training in indoor facilities and outdoor fitness classes of up to ten people.