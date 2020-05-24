Confirmed tornadoes in Whiteside and Ogle counties

COLETA, Ill. (AP) -- Officials are reporting minor damage after at least three tornadoes touched down in the Stateline.

The National Weather Service says one touched down in Whiteside County near Coleta on Saturday afternoon.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Department reported another touched down near Chana around 4:30 p.m. Sauk Valley Media says authorities reported downed power lines, scattered debris and one destroyed machine shed.

Also on Saturday, a tornado was confirmed in South Beloit by the National Weather Service. 60 mile-per-hour winds and quarter-sized hail were reported by officials.