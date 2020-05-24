Churches holding services say they’re taking precautions

CHICAGO (AP) --Illinois churches holding services despite warnings about health risks during the coronavirus pandemic say they're taking precautions to protect congregants.

Illinois' stay-at-home order limits houses of worship to 10 people.

A few said they were prompted to expand after President Donald Trump declared houses of worship essential Friday, others said it was simply time as more people suffer in the pandemic.

Lakewood Chapel Church in Arlington Heights had planned to open its sanctuary weeks ago and say worshippers on Sunday were at least 12 feet apart, doors were kept open and communion wasn't offered.