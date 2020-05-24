Boone and Stephenson counties add new coronavirus cases

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The health departments in Boone and Stephenson counties are reporting new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday.

Boone County has now surpassed 400 confirmed cases after reporting 9 new cases on Sunday. This brings the county to 404 total positive cases of COVID-19.

Boone County Health Department did not report any new deaths or recoveries related to the virus, which means the county sits at 16 people who have died and 180 recoveries from the disease.

In Stephenson County, health officials said it has 4 new cases of residents with the virus, bringing its total number of cases to 185.

The death toll in Stephenson County stands at 2 and 87 people have recovered while 4 residents are now in the hospital.

Boone County is still reporting 2 areas of concern which includes Symphony Northwoods and Park Place of Belvidere.

Below is a look at the age range of coronavirus cases and deaths in Boone County.