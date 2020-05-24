Alpine Academy of Rockford honor fifth grade students as they move on to junior high

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford academy is celebrating its students moving on to the next level.

Alpine Academy traveled from house to house on Saturday to celebrate their fifth graders moving up to junior high.

Staff and teachers posted signs in students' yards and dropped off certificates of completion to students.

The school says it celebrates its fifth graders every year and it wasn't going to let the pandemic stop the tradition.

"To recognize what these students are doing amid everything that's going on. That we can go to their house and plant a sign in their yard and just tell them that we love them and that we are proud of what they have done here. I think that's the most important thing that we can do for the kids and really their families," said Alpine Academy of Rockford Operations Director Scott Dabson.

Alpine Academy has also collected more than 300 pounds of food and items during the month of May all to be donated to local organizations.