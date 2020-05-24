A second hairstylist who worked while symptomatic potentially exposed 56 clients to COVID-19, officials say

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (CNN) — Two Missouri hairstylists potentially exposed 140 clients to coronavirus when they worked for up to eight days this month while symptomatic, health officials said.

The Springfield-Greene Health Department announced Saturday that a second hairstylist tested positive for coronavirus, and may have exposed 56 clients at the same Great Clips salon.

A day earlier, it had said another hairstylist with coronavirus at the same salon potentially exposed 84 customers and seven coworkers.

Both stylists had symptoms while at work, officials said. They did not provide details on their conditions or when they tested positive.

Both stylists worked from the second week of May to Wednesday. The clients and the stylists all wore face coverings, the Health Department said. At the time, businesses like barbershops and hair salons were allowed to operate in the state.

"It is the hope of the department that because face coverings were worn throughout this exposure timeline, no additional cases will result," it added.

The salon kept impeccable records that made contact tracing possible, said Clay Goddard, director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

But he cautioned about the risks of overwhelming resources.

"I'm going to be honest with you: We can't have many more of these," he said at a news conference. "We can't make this a regular habit or our capabilities as a community will be strained."

Goddard said he was pleased with the deep cleaning measures taken by Great Clips, adding that he now considers the business safe.