Woman fails to return $100K accidentally wired to account

WATERMAN, Ill. (WREX) -- Police say a woman was arrested after not sending back more than $100,000 of funds accidentally wired to her bank account.

Waterman Police started an investigation after a local bank company reported that Colleen Odegaard, 48, of Wayne, Ill. had received a transfer of over $100,000 wired to her bank account on accident.

Police said the company tried to recover the funds from Odegaard since May 8, but she did not return them. Authorities said the money still had not been sent back as of May 22.

A warrant was issued for Odegaard and she was arrested Friday. She was charged with misappropriation of financial institution property and theft over $100,000 and less than $500,000. Odegaard posted 10 percent of her $10,000 bond to be released and a court date has been set.