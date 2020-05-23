Warm and muggy into Memorial Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a fairly active start to the weekend, we are expected to see a mostly quiet end to Memorial Day weekend. However, warm and muggy weather takes over from here along with shower chances through the week.

Warm and Muggy with a side of Thunderstorms

The weather we were expecting a few weeks back has finally arrived, but with a muggier side. High temperatures for Sunday are climbing into the middle 80's with dew points following suit in the 70's. Not only that, but the sun is finally coming out for a change of pace. Sunshine mixed with cloud cover most of the day. This will make heat indices feel like the '90s for some. Fun Fact: This will be the first time since October 1st that we see 80 degree temperatures in Rockford.

However, we can't forget to mention the chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The good news is that severe weather is not likely due to an unfavorable shear parameter, so far. Sadly, this does not mean that the chances are completely zero. Stay tuned for updates. We do know that the biggest concern so far remains to be the additional rainfall. Flooding could be possible in areas that have been hit hardest by early weekend storms. More showers and storms continue into Monday night.

Memorial Day and Beyond

Memorial Day has a higher chance for rain. Showers look hit-or-miss, but plan on seeing at least some rain scattered throughout the day. We can expect another warm and humid day with temperatures to stay in the low 80's.

After seeing a little more dry time Sunday and Monday, the rest of the week may go in the opposite direction.

Depending on where a series of weather systems line up, rounds of rain may pile up next week.

A front may stall out somewhere in Illinois (the long range models remain murky, for now). Anytime a front stalls, round after round of rain is able to form.

This could produce daily chances for rain and heftier rain totals next week. We'll keep a close eye on the heavy rain potential and update accordingly. Temperatures stay right around 80 degrees each day next week, but that depends on how cloudy and rainy the weather is on a particular day.