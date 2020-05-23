Tornado Warning until SAT 6:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Rock County

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR

NORTHEASTERN ROCK COUNTY…

At 533 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Janesville, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

Locations impacted include…

Janesville, Milton, Avalon, Johnstown Center and Emerald Grove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;

HAIL…1.00IN