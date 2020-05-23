Tornado Warning from SAT 4:19 PM CDT until SAT 4:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Northeastern Jo Daviess County in northwestern Illinois…

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 419 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Warren, or 14

miles southeast of Darlington, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Damaging tornado.

SOURCE…Public confirmed tornado.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Jo Daviess County, including the following

locations… Jo Daviess County Fairgrounds and Apple River Canyon

State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a

basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy

building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in

a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect

yourself from flying debris.

&&

TORNADO…OBSERVED;

HAIL…0.00IN