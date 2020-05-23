Tornado Warning until SAT 4:15 PM CDT

Tornado Warning until SAT 4:15 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR
NORTHEASTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY…
At 344 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located over Rockton, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is
likely.
This dangerous storm will be near…
South Beloit around 350 PM CDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
&&
TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;
HAIL…1.00IN