Tornado Warning until SAT 3:15 PM CDT

Tornado Warning until SAT 3:15 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR
NORTHEASTERN WHITESIDE AND SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL COUNTIES…
At 251 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Milledgeville, or
9 miles north of Sterling, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Damaging tornado and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Weather spotters confirmed tornado.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is
likely.
This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northeastern Whiteside and southeastern Carroll Counties, including
the following locations… Carroll County Fairgrounds, Hitt and
Penrose.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a
basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy
building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in
a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect
yourself from flying debris.
&&
TORNADO…OBSERVED;
HAIL…1.00IN