Tornado Warning until SAT 3:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR

NORTHEASTERN WHITESIDE AND SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL COUNTIES…

At 251 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Milledgeville, or

9 miles north of Sterling, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Damaging tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Weather spotters confirmed tornado.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Whiteside and southeastern Carroll Counties, including

the following locations… Carroll County Fairgrounds, Hitt and

Penrose.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a

basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy

building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in

a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect

yourself from flying debris.

&&

TORNADO…OBSERVED;

HAIL…1.00IN