Tornado Warning until SAT 3:15 PM CDT

Tornado Warning until SAT 3:15 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL
JO DAVIESS AND NORTH CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES…
At 249 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located over Bellevue, or 9 miles south of Galena, moving
northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is
likely.
This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
central Jo Daviess and north central Jackson Counties, including the
following locations… Spruce Creek Park, Blanding Landing, Smiths,
Blanding, Bellevue State Park, Aiken, Galena Territory, Rodden and
Rice.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
&&
TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;
HAIL…<.75IN