Tornado Warning until SAT 3:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL

JO DAVIESS AND NORTH CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES…

At 249 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Bellevue, or 9 miles south of Galena, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

central Jo Daviess and north central Jackson Counties, including the

following locations… Spruce Creek Park, Blanding Landing, Smiths,

Blanding, Bellevue State Park, Aiken, Galena Territory, Rodden and

Rice.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;

HAIL…<.75IN