Tornado Warning until SAT 3:00 PM CDT

Tornado Warning until SAT 3:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR
SOUTHEASTERN WHITESIDE…EASTERN HENRY AND NORTHWESTERN BUREAU
COUNTIES…
At 232 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Hooppole, or 18 miles northwest of Princeton, moving
northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is
likely.
This dangerous storm will be near…
Deer Grove around 250 PM CDT.
Walnut around 255 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include
Thomas, Ohio, Normandy and New Bedford.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
&&
TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;
HAIL…1.00IN