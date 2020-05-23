Tornado Warning until SAT 3:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR

SOUTHEASTERN WHITESIDE…EASTERN HENRY AND NORTHWESTERN BUREAU

COUNTIES…

At 232 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Hooppole, or 18 miles northwest of Princeton, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This dangerous storm will be near…

Deer Grove around 250 PM CDT.

Walnut around 255 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Thomas, Ohio, Normandy and New Bedford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;

HAIL…1.00IN