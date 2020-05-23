Tornado Warning until SAT 1:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR EAST

CENTRAL ROCK ISLAND…SOUTHWESTERN WHITESIDE AND NORTHWESTERN HENRY

COUNTIES…

At 120 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Osborn, or 10 miles northeast of East Moline, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This dangerous storm will be near…

Erie around 140 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Barstow, Shady Beach, Hillsdale, Joslin, Newton Corners and Dayton.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 2 and 7.

Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 20.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;

HAIL…1.25IN