Summer-like weather means heat and storms this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Just in time for the holiday weekend, the weather feels like summer. The increase in heat and humidity sets us up for showers and possibly strong to severe storms later today.

Saturday storms:

Storms hold off until late this afternoon, so you'll have some dry time today. Temperatures rise to the upper 70's by the afternoon.

After 4 pm, a disturbance coming in from Iowa sparks up a line of showers and storms. Depending on the timing, these may come through during the heat of the day, with good wind shear in play. This means the environment may be prime for severe storms. All severe storm threats are in play, with damaging wind gusts, large hail, and isolated tornadoes possible.

Increasing humidity may mean a risk for flash flooding, but since the storms may be moving along at a decent speed, the risk remains low.

Stay on your toes this evening, and head indoors immediately if you hear thunder or get a severe weather alert.

Sunday and Monday showers:

We may see more dry time over the remainder of the holiday weekend, but don't plan on completely dry conditions just yet.

Sunday is trending drier, however. There's a slight chance we'll still see some rain, mainly during the afternoon, but most models are keeping Sunday pretty quiet. The summer-like weather is in full effect by this point. The air feels a little muggy (especially since we aren't used to that part of summer yet), and temperatures leap to the middle 80's. This will be the first time since October 1st that we see 80 degree temperatures in Rockford. Keep an eye on the radar heading into Sunday evening and night, as slight chances for rain remain in the forecast.

Memorial Day has a higher chance for rain. Showers look hit-or-miss, but plan on seeing at least some rain scattered throughout the day. Temperatures stay in the low 80's.

Rainy next week:

After seeing a little more dry time Sunday and Monday, the rest of the week may go in the opposite direction.

A front may stall out somewhere in Illinois (the long range models remain murky, for now). Anytime a front stalls, round after round of rain is able to form.

This could produce daily chances for rain and heftier rain totals next week. We'll keep a close eye on the heavy rain potential and update accordingly. Temperatures stay right around 80 degrees each day next week, but that depends on how cloudy and rainy the weather is on a particular day.