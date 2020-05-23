Severe weather likely this afternoon, with threat of tornadoes

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The risk for severe weather ramps up this afternoon thanks to the warmer and more humid weather. Threats for tornadoes, hail, flash flooding, and damaging wind gusts are in play.

Severe threats:

Scattered strong to severe storms are likely this afternoon.

A broken line of storms sweeps into the Stateline as early as noon today, but our main window for severe weather looks to be after 2 pm. By then, the atmosphere is warming into the upper 70's at the surface, with slightly muggy air moving in. This primes the atmosphere for severe storms.

We had a good amount of wind shear in place as well, getting storms to spin.

The Stateline is at a 3 of 5 for severe weather risks. This means severe weather is looking likely, with all threats in play.

All this to say that a couple of tornadoes are possible across northern Illinois. Stay alert and move to your safe spot immediately if you get a severe weather alert, even if the storm isn't on top of you yet.

Tornadoes look to be our main risk after 2 pm.

Large hail is a secondary threat, while damaging wind gusts are possible but are on the lower end of the scale. Stay weather aware and head indoors immediately if you hear thunder.

The possible severe weather wraps up after 5 pm, but additional storms and showers may still develop into tonight. Since multiple storms and rounds of downpours are possible, the threat for flash flooding is raised as well.

Flash flood threats:

A low risk for flash flooding is in play this evening and tonight.

Storms may move at a decent pace today, but since we've picked up a lot of rain within the last week or so, the soil can't hold as much rain as it usually could. As a result, there's a low risk for flash flooding today due to multiple rounds of showers and storms. A few downpours over the same spots may create flooding.

Do not drive into any flooded road, as your vehicle may float or stall and could turn deadly. Find a different route not blocked by flood waters.

The weather looks a lot drier and quieter over the rest of the holiday weekend. Stay tuned to the 13 Weather Authority for further updates.