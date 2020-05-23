Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 8:30 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 8:30 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Mchenry County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT
FOR LAKE…NORTHEASTERN KANE…SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY AND NORTHWESTERN
COOK COUNTIES…
At 724 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Grayslake to Kildeer to Inverness to near Elgin,
moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Mount Prospect, Hoffman
Estates, Buffalo Grove, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Northbrook, North
Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, Vernon Hills,
Zion, Rolling Meadows, Grayslake and Libertyville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern
Illinois.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH