Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 8:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Mchenry County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT

FOR LAKE…NORTHEASTERN KANE…SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY AND NORTHWESTERN

COOK COUNTIES…

At 724 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Grayslake to Kildeer to Inverness to near Elgin,

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Mount Prospect, Hoffman

Estates, Buffalo Grove, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Northbrook, North

Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, Vernon Hills,

Zion, Rolling Meadows, Grayslake and Libertyville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern

Illinois.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH