Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 4:02 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Carroll County

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Jo Daviess County in northwestern Illinois…

Northeastern Carroll County in northwestern Illinois…

Stephenson County in northwestern Illinois…

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 402 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lena, or 13

miles west of Freeport, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Freeport, Lena, Stockton, Warren, Pearl City, Cedarville, Davis,

Dakota, German Valley, Winslow, Rock City, Ridott, Nora, Buena

Vista, Loran, Rock Grove, Oneco, Orangeville, Kent and Eleroy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northwestern

Illinois.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH