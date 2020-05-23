Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 4:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Rock County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN ROCK COUNTY…

At 351 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Beloit, moving

north at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Janesville, Beloit, Tiffany, Hanover, Shopiere, Afton and Avalon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for south central

Wisconsin.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH