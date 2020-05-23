Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 4:15 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 4:15 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Rock County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN ROCK COUNTY…
At 351 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Beloit, moving
north at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Janesville, Beloit, Tiffany, Hanover, Shopiere, Afton and Avalon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for south central
Wisconsin.
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
&&
TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH