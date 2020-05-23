Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 4:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY…

At 343 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rockton, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

South Beloit, Rockton and Roscoe.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central

Illinois.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH