Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 4:15 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 4:15 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY…
At 343 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rockton, moving
northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
South Beloit, Rockton and Roscoe.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central
Illinois.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH