Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 2:44 PM CDT until SAT 3:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Ogle County in north central Illinois…

* Until 330 PM CDT.

* At 244 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over

Milledgeville, or 10 miles north of Sterling, moving northeast at

30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Mount Morris, Polo and Forreston.

This includes… Castle Rock State Park and White Pines State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central

Illinois.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.25IN;

WIND…60MPH