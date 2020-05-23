Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 3:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT

FOR NORTH CENTRAL OGLE AND SOUTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTIES…

At 246 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Winnebago, or

10 miles west of Rockford Airport, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Winnebago and Pecatonica.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central

Illinois.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH