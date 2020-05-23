 Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 2:45 PM CDT

2:21 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Carroll IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Carroll County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT
FOR NORTH CENTRAL WHITESIDE AND SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL COUNTIES…

At 221 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fairhaven, or 8
miles northeast of Morrison, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Milledgeville, Fairhaven, Chadwick, Coleta, Hitt, Franklin Corners,
Carroll County Fairgrounds and White Pigeon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northwestern
Illinois.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH

