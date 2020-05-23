Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 2:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Carroll County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT

FOR NORTH CENTRAL WHITESIDE AND SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL COUNTIES…

At 221 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fairhaven, or 8

miles northeast of Morrison, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Milledgeville, Fairhaven, Chadwick, Coleta, Hitt, Franklin Corners,

Carroll County Fairgrounds and White Pigeon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northwestern

Illinois.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH