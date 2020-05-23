Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 1:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Carroll County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WHITESIDE AND

SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 115 PM CDT…

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will

be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this

thunderstorm.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northwestern

Illinois.