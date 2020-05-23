Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 1:15 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 1:15 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Carroll County
…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WHITESIDE AND
SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 115 PM CDT…
The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will
be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this
thunderstorm.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northwestern
Illinois.