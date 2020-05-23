Rockford cancels 4th of July fireworks celebration

Status of Fireworks. We are heartbroken. But as Americans, we are resilient and will be back with a huge show in 2021. Posted by Rockford 4th of July Celebration on Saturday, May 23, 2020 Rockford's 4th of July Committee announces 4th of July cancellation.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford's traditional fireworks will not go off this 4th of July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rockford's 4th of July Committee made the announcement Saturday to cancel the annual 4th of July celebration.

Committee members said city hall would not issue a permit for the event.

Organizers said they had raised the funds needed to hold the event and was planning on doing a short fireworks show.

"As a committee, we struggled with the decision to even pursue a celebration this year with all of the uncertainty this pandemic has brought on," organizers said.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said the city evaluated all options with emergency officials and felt it was the best decision during this time.

"My family and I love all the activities on the Fourth of July and it’s one of the best days for our community to come together. We worked closely with our police, fire, and Public Works to evaluate the best options for this event.

With the health and safety of our community at the top of our minds, it’s not the right time to have this type of a large-scale event. I made the difficult decision to cancel it.

I’m grateful for the hard work and commitment of the Fourth of July committee and its sponsors and all the volunteers that make this day so special. I’m confident that 2021 will be the best Fourth of July celebration yet," said McNamara.

The committee said anyone who donated to the event can be refunded or the money can be used for the 2021 fireworks show.