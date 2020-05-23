River Flood Warning until THU 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning now in effect until Wednesday morning…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Rock River near Joslin.

* Until Wednesday morning.

* At 8:45 AM Saturday the stage was 13.8 feet and falling.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Forecast, Fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.

* Impact, At 13.7 feet, Water affects Barstow Road between Barstow

and Osborn.

&&