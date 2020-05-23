 Skip to Content

River Flood Warning until THU 1:00 AM CDT

Last updated today at 3:21 pm
9:27 am Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Whiteside IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning now in effect until Wednesday morning…

The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River near Joslin.
* Until Wednesday morning.
* At 8:45 AM Saturday the stage was 13.8 feet and falling.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Forecast, Fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.
* Impact, At 13.7 feet, Water affects Barstow Road between Barstow
and Osborn.

