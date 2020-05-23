River Flood Advisory from SAT 9:20 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for

The Rock River at Byron, or from Confluence with Kishwaukee River to

Castle Rock State Park near Oregon.

* until Wednesday afternoon.

* At 815 PM Saturday the stage was 10.3 feet.

* Action stage is 10.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will rise to near 11.3 feet by Monday

afternoon.

&&