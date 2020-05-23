River Flood Advisory from SAT 9:20 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Boone County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for
The Kishwaukee River at Belvidere, or from County Line Road
downstream to confluence with South Branch Kishwaukee River.
* until Tuesday afternoon.
* At 830 PM Saturday the stage was 6.0 feet.
* Action stage is 6.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to near 7.5 feet by Sunday evening.
&&