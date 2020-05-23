Police alert public of multiple burglaries targeting elderly in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Sheriff's Office is putting out a word of warning after receiving multiple reports of crimes targeting the elderly.

The department said burglaries and home invasions have been occurring lately with similar characteristics.

Police said there have been two reports of a heavy-set Hispanic male approaching elderly homeowners while they are doing yard work outside.

During those instances, the person talked with the residents while an accomplice entered the home and stole several items in both cases, according to police.

Authorities said the incidents happened just south and southeast of Belvidere. Another similar case was reported in the Marengo area.

A black Chevy Colorado or an older model blue truck is believed to be the vehicle involved in the crimes.

Boone County Sheriff's Office gave the following tips to avoid falling victim to these acts:

Shut garage doors and lock entry doors while doing yard work.

Carry your cell phone on you when outside working.

Should you encounter any person who approaches you in this manner that you don't know, ask them to leave and call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 815-544-9322 or crime stoppers at 815-547-7867.