People protest for reopening in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Dozens of protesters gathered at the intersection of Perryville and State to rally for the reopening of the region.

Protesters say they want local leaders to consider fully reopening Northern Illinois.

The rally comes about a week before the region moves into phase three of Governor J.B. Pritzker's plan to reopen the state.

Soon, restaurants, daycare centers, and gyms will be able to reopen with restrictions.

One protesters says the new openings are not good enough.

"It's just going against our rights and people are attacking our rights," said Alisha Hadden.

Protesters say they will continue to protest until their message is heard.