 Skip to Content

Northern Illinois Food Bank host pop-up market in Rockford

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
10:57 pm News, Top News Stories, Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) --The Northern Illinois Food Bank hosted a drive-thru pop up market Saturday morning.

The market is a part of the food bank's response to helping those during the outbreak.

People were able to get fresh food and other items, all donated from stores like Walmart, Amazon, and Trader Joe's.

The food bank says it wants to make sure no one goes hungry during the pandemic.

"Our families, it's tough sometimes to reach out for help, and to be greeted with a smile, people are very grateful and we are delighted it's our pleasure," said President Julie Yurko.

More than 50 volunteers helped during the event.

Lauren Baker

Lauren Baker is the 13 News weekend evening anchor. She started in April of 2019 after moving from Michigan, where she was a morning producer/traffic reporter.

Related Articles

Skip to content