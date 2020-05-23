More than 80 new COVID-19 cases reported in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — There are now 83 new coronavirus cases in Winnebago County, according to a press release by health officials Saturday.

This comes one day after Winnebago County reported 60 new cases. The county is now up to 1,827 confirmed cases of the virus.

County health officials said its death toll stands at 52 as no new deaths were reported Saturday.

There's been 19,143 coronavirus tests conducted in Winnebago County as of Saturday. Among pending tests, 4,017 residents are waiting on their test results and 13,299 people have tested negative county-wide. A total of 531 residents have recovered from the virus so far in the county.

Below is list of areas of concern the Winnebago County Health Department is reporting.