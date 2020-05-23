Illinois reports 2,352 new coronavirus cases, 75 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting more cases of COVID-19 and deaths related to the disease Saturday as the state prepares for phase 3 of its reopening next week.

The state reported 2,352 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 107,796.

The health department also reported 75 more deaths related to the virus, which the state's death toll is now up to 4,790.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.

On Friday, May 29, Illinois bars and restaurants will be able to open for outdoor seating. Health clubs, gyms, and fitness studios can also provide one-on-one personal training in indoor facilities and outdoor fitness classes of up to ten people.