Illinois House passes budget late Saturday evening

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) --On Saturday evening, the Illinois House passed a budget with a vote of 68-44.

This budget would include a $40 billion operating budget for next year, a 6.8% increase over current spending, that relies heavily on money from the federal government.

It is not clear if or when that money will come, Congress is still debating a plan to give emergency funding to state and local governments.

The budget will now head to the Illinois Senate.

The Illinois House also passed legislation that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been pushing for that would change the tax structure for a casino in the city of Chicago.