Flood Advisory from SAT 6:48 PM CDT until SAT 9:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Boone County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Northern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

Southern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 945 PM CDT.

* At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

torrential rainfall, one to two inches in an hour less. This will

cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Elgin, Carpentersville, Algonquin, McHenry, Woodstock, Sycamore,

Island Lake, Marengo, Genoa, Sleepy Hollow, East Dundee, Lake In

The Hills, Huntley, West Dundee, Gilberts, Lakemoor, Hampshire,

Lakewood, Oakwood Hills and Prairie Grove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&