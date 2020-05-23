Flood Advisory from SAT 5:12 PM CDT until SAT 8:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Rock County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 512 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding.

Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Janesville, Beloit, Tiffany, Afton and Shopiere.

Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&