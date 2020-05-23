Flash Flood Warning from SAT 5:39 PM CDT until SAT 8:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Rock County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 539 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Janesville, Beloit, Tiffany, Afton and Shopiere.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the

warned area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED